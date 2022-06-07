Boise police lieutenant charged with DUI

The BPD officer pleaded not guilty to the charge in Valley County, and a hearing will be held July 13.

VALLEY COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — A Boise Police lieutenant was charged with a DUI in Valley County on May 29, court documents show.

Officials with the Valley County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KTVB that deputies were in contact with 52-year-old Steve Butler in the early morning of May 29, where they began an investigation into the lieutenant.

Butler was later charged with driving under the influence, and pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to a public records request filed by KTVB.

Boise Police spokeswoman Haley Williams said the department is aware of the incident, which she stated occurred in Butler's personal vehicle.

"We take matters of this nature seriously and our internal affairs office will be doing a review of the related criminal report and investigation," Williams said.

Once the Valley County investigation process is complete, she said, BPD's Internal Affairs Office will determine if any policies within the department were violated.

"Details about ongoing personnel matters are not released by BPD," Williams said.

Valley County Lieutenant Kevin Copperi said their office has no more details to share at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

"Our PA (prosecuting attorney) is prosecuting this case and we are continuing to investigate. We do not want to jeopardize our case going through the court process by giving information prior to court activity," Copperi said in an email.

A pre-trial hearing is set for July 13 at 9 a.m.

Watch more crime news: