Boise Police officers exonerated for shooting suspect in Summer 2021

Three Boise Police officers under investigation for shooting a suspect in Summer of 2021, have been exonerated.

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, the Office of Police Accountability (OPA) finished a case review regarding the actions taken by the Boise Police Department (BPD) during an incident in Summer of 2021, concerning officers shooting a suspect.

The review focused on the BPD’s use of force and the vehicle pursuit.

OPA’s report states in the summer of 2021, Boise police officers responded to a civilian report of, "a U-Haul van with an Arizona license plate driving recklessly on South Cole Road. The citizen advised that they had witnessed the van run a red light, swerve in the road, and run over a curb."

Officers responded to the scene and learned that the moving van had been reported stolen. They located the driver in a parking lot of a home improvement store and tried to pull him over, but the man ignored police and swerved toward their patrol cars before driving away.

Police say they pursued the van, but were called off the chase for safety reasons a short time later, related to the suspect's reckless driving and speed. The suspect was recorded driving at speeds more than 80 mph in an area marked at 40 mph.

The van was located a short time later in a residential neighborhood by officer #3, at the 10000 block of Riley Court in West Boise. As the officer tried to stop the vehicle, they broadcasted over their radio that the driver had rammed their patrol car multiple times with the moving van.

"The subject’s actions driving at the police officers constituted an aggravated assault, a violent felony," the report states, "the subject deliberately struck the officers’ patrol vehicles several times, which was the violent felony of aggravated battery by committing a battery using a deadly instrument using the van he was driving."

Officers #1 and #2 responded to the neighborhood to assist officer #3 with the arrest. The male suspect was still in his vehicle, resisting police commands to exit the U-Haul.

The report goes on to say, "officers #1 and #2 drew their service weapons, pointed them at the subject, and gave numerous commands to stop, but he continued to try to free the van"

Officers shot the suspect while trying to take him into custody, with officer #1 shooting six rounds and officer #2 firing four rounds.

Officers administered first aid to the wounded man until Ada County paramedics and Boise Fire personnel arrived. The subject was transported by ambulance to the hospital and was treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

"The subject demonstrated a high level of danger to the public with his erratic and high-speed driving," the report stated. "The officers attempted lesser measures, such as trying to signal him to stop, placing their vehicles in front of him with emergency lights activated, and PIT maneuvers – all to no avail."

The report concludes that the three BPD officers under investigation were exonerated.

"As it relates to the allegations investigated in this critical incident: the use of force, vehicle pursuit, vehicle force methods, and extreme measures. A finding of exonerated has been issued for Officers #1, #2 and #3.

The full case review:

