BOISE -- Two people are facing charges after their four-year-old daughter perished in a car fire in the parking lot of a Boise Walmart last month.

The Ada County Coroner identified the child Wednesday as Alliee Rose.

The girl was sleeping in the parked car with her mother and another child when a portable heater sparked the blaze in the early morning hours of April 10. The flames spread quickly, engulfing the car.

The girl's mother, 31-year-old Jennifer Miller, and the toddler were able to escape, but Alliee died at the scene. It's unclear why the trio was sleeping in the Walmart lot, but store employees told KTVB the area where they were parked is a popular spot for homeless and travelers to spend the night.

Both Miller and the surviving child were taken to a local hospital by ambulance. The toddler's injuries are serious, but he is expected to survive, police say.

On Wednesday, Boise Police announced that Miller has been charged with injury to a child, a felony punishable by up to a decade in prison. Police say the charge is not connected to the four-year-old's death; rather, it stems from investigators discovering the toddler had been left in the presence of drugs.

The girl's father, 26-year-old Nicolas Rose, was also arrested for felony burglary and misdemeanor theft after investigators determined the heater that started the fire had been stolen from a local business.

Both parents were booked into the Ada County Jail. Rose's bail is set at more than $150,000 while Miller's is $500,000.

The investigation into the deadly fire remains ongoing.

