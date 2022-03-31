Boise man shot during 2021 high-speed chase convicted of three felonies

After trying to perform a standard traffic stop in July of 2021, BPD began pursuing 26-year-old Ezra Smith and he allegedly hit officers' vehicles with the van.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man who was shot and injured during a high-speed chase with the Boise Police Department (BPD) in July of 2021 was convicted of three felonies on Thursday after a two-day trial.

A news release from Ada County Prosecuting Attorney, Jan M. Bennetts, said the jury convicted 26-year-old Ezra Smith on counts of aggravated battery upon certain law enforcement personnel, aggravated assault upon certain law enforcement personnel and a deadly weapon enhancement.

According to a press release from the Boise Police Department last summer, Smith was driving a stolen van. After trying to perform a standard traffic stop, the release said, police began pursuing Smith and he allegedly hit officers' vehicles with the van.

“As officers attempted to take the suspect into custody an officer-involved shooting occurred,” the release said.

The incident was first reported to police when a caller reported a reckless or possibly drunk driver in a moving van on Overland Road near Cole Road in Boise. When officers tried to pull over the driver, he swerved into the police cars and fled.

Police initially ended the chase due to the driver's recklessness and high rate of speed.

Smith was shot by police when officers tried to get him into custody. Officers performed first-aid on Smith until paramedics arrived and transported him to a nearby hospital.

The Boise man filed a civil claim on Jan. 10 with the City of Boise and BPD, claiming he was shot and injured while unarmed during the high-speed chase and asked for $1.27 million. The claim stated police used excessive force and malpractice against Smith.

Last week, Smith pled guilty to felonies of grand theft, eluding a police officer in a motor vehicle, driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor of attempted petit theft.

Smith was charged on all the crimes in relation to the case, according to the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney's news release.

Smith's sentencing is June 7 before Ada County District Judge Derrick O'Neill.

Watch more crime news: