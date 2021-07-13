Boise man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly ramming police car

The 25-year-old is charged with assaulting police, fleeing from police, grand theft and other felonies.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was charged on Tuesday with numerous felonies after he allegedly rammed a police patrol car with a stolen van.

Ezra Smith, 25, faces felony charges of assault or battery on certain personnel, fleeing from police, grand theft and malicious injury to property.

On Sunday night, police say he led officers on a high-speed chase before he repeatedly rammed a police car.

The incident was first reported to police at about 7 p.m. Sunday when a caller reported a reckless or possibly drunk driver in a moving van on Overland Road near Cole Road in Boise. When officers tried to pull over the driver, he swerved into the police cars and fled.

Police initially ended the chase due to the driver's recklessness and high rate of speed.

Smith was shot by police when officers tried to get him into custody. Officers performed first-aid on Smith until paramedics arrived and transported him to a nearby hospital. He is now in stable condition, according to officials.

The Boise Police Department announced that the two officers involved, D. Skube and R. Denny, were both placed on paid administrative leave. Both are eight-year veteran police officers. Further details about the officers involved were not released by law enforcement officials.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, which is investigating the shooting, is now being led by the Meridian Police Department.

Previously, the Boise Police Department said officers were wearing body cameras during the shooting and that the video will be reviewed as part of the investigation.

