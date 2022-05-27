Boise man gets 20-to-life for conspiracy to deliver fentanyl, traffic heroin

Mason Yant was arrested in September 2021 after a nine-hour standoff with police in Nampa overnight. On Wednesday, Yant was sentenced to up to life in prison.

BOISE, Idaho — A 42-year-old Boise man was sentenced Wednesday to up to life in prison with 20 years fixed before parole eligibility, for manufacturing and distributing fentanyl and trafficking in heroin.

Mason Yant was arrested in September 2021 after an overnight standoff with police in Nampa that stretched on for more than nine hours.

At the time of the incident, officers with Boise Police and Nampa Police went to a house in the 600 block of Lone Star Road after receiving information that Yant was there.

The warrant was related to an investigation on Yant for conspiracy to traffic heroin, meth and cocaine, as well as distributing fentanyl. Yant also violated his parole from a 2017 drug trafficking case.

The Nampa Police Tactical Response Team responded to the address to negotiate with the occupants. After midnight, two people came out and surrendered, but Yant refused to leave the residence, officials said.

During the nine-hour standoff, Yant fired a firearm toward at least four responding officers. No officers were injured during the September 2021 incident and Yant was ultimately taken into custody.

Yant pled guilty to conspiracy to traffic heroin, conspiracy to deliver and manufacture a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm in March 2022.

According to the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney, illegal controlled substances and other contraband were seized during the investigation.

Investigators found more than 4 kilograms (8.8 pounds) of powder fentanyl, 5,000 grams (11 pounds) of fentanyl pills disguised as fake Oxycontin and 200 grams (.44 pounds) of heroin.

The amount of meth and cocaine seized was equal to trafficking weight, according to Friday's news release. Investigators also seized 11 firearms and more than $20,000.

Ada County District Judge Peter Barton sentenced Yant to serve up to life in prison, with 20 years fixed before parole eligibility.

The prosecuting attorney said eight other people were also charged as a result of the investigation.

“Those looking to distribute illegal, dangerous drugs in our community should be deterred by this sentence Judge Barton handed down,” Ada County Prosecutor, Jan Bennetts said. “This investigation led by Boise Police and Nampa Police detectives undoubtedly removed hundreds of doses of dangerous and deadly drugs from our community. These partnerships are crucial in our mission of public safety.”

Bennetts said Yant and the others charged used short-term rental houses to hide and distribute the illegal substances. The Ada County Prosecutor said those offering short-term rental spaces, or living near one, should report suspicious activity.

