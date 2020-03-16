Boise man pleads guilty to stalking and child sex abuse charges

Steven Roach was arrested in January after police found him exposing himself while driving through a neighborhood.

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, a 62-year-old Boise man pleaded guilty to felony stalking and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16.

Steven Roach was arrested on January 21 by Boise Police when officers said he reportedly followed elementary school students in a neighborhood and was found with his pants down, exposing himself. He was originally charged on a single charge of felony stalking, but more charges were added during the investigation.

On the charges of sexual abuse of a child, he admitted in court to exposing himself to a child and masturbating in front of them, according to prosecutors. For the stalking charges, he admitted to following and watching elementary school students home and repeatedly driving by their home or school.

Roach is due back in court on May 18 at 11:30 a.m. in front of Ada County District Judge Steven Hippler for his sentencing hearing.

He faces up to a combined 30 years in prison. Child sexual abuse carries a maximum sentence of 25 years and felony stalking carries a maximum of five years.

As part of the plea agreement, Roach will also have to register as a sex offender.

