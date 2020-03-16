Neighbor: Shooter yelled 'this is the end of the world' before killing boy in Horseshoe Bend

The suspect has no known connection to the family that was targeted, according to the sheriff's office.

HORSESHOE BEND, IDAHO, Idaho — A man who shot and killed a little boy in Horseshoe Bend Sunday night was yelling about the end of the world and before opening fire, witnesses say.

The shooting happened at 10:25 p.m. in a mobile home park on Canyon Street.

The Boise County Sheriff's Office identified the shooting suspect as 44-year-old Benjamin Michael Poirier of Emmett. He has no known connection to the family that was targeted, according to officials.

"Just an outsider - not from town, doesn't know anybody in the park, just chose this place," park owner Jon Dufresne told KTVB. "[He] left his car down the road, walked around with a gun shouting 'it's the end of the world,' 'it's time to die, things like that.'"

Dufresne said the man was firing his gun at random and pounding on doors in the mobile home park.

"Eventually one family answered the door, and opened the door, and he shot inside," he said.

Dozens of evidence markers cover the ground in front of the mobile home, and the area is blocked off with crime scene tape.

Boise County Chief Deputy Steve Dorau said one of the bullets fired by Poirier stuck a child inside the mobile home, killing him. The boy was under the age of 12, according to the sheriff's office. His name has not been released.

Dufresne said the boy was a fifth-grader at the local school, and that his family had lived at the park for three years.

"He was the sweetest, most polite little boy who always said 'yes, sir' 'no sir' - softspoken, gentle," he said. "His family was one of the nicest families I know of."

Bob Drake, a neighbor, said he woke up to the sound of gunshots. He said a Boise County deputy arrived within minutes of the shooting and wrestled Poirier to the ground with help from another resident in the park.

Drake also said that the suspect was acting bizarrely just before the shooting.

"He followed them down here, got out, and yelled 'this is the end of the world' and started shooting holes in that house," he said.

He fought back tears as he described learning that the family's child had been killed.

"He was over here at our place, him and some other kids, often. Every day," he said. "A real clean-cut, polite boy."

Poirier was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on one count of first-degree murder and a second count of first-degree murder "perpetrated by poison, torture, vengeance, extortion or sadistic inclinations." Officials at the scene told KTVB that no one besides the child was physically hurt.

A silver car appears to have been rammed into the propane tank attached to the mobile home, and multiple bullet holes are visible in the back of the home - the area where the boy's bedroom was located.

Dufresne said he has always prided himself in running a family-friendly, safe park and had installed 16 cameras that captured video of the rampage. That footage has been turned over to police as evidence.

He said the shooting has sent shockwaves through the area - particularly for the other children who lived in the park and played frequently with the boy who was killed.

"It was a very close-knit friendship between all the children in the park, and now it's obviously - they're traumatized by it," he said. "Everybody is just trying to understand how this stuff keeps happening."

