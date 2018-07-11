BOISE -- A Boise man is facing felony charges after police say they were tipped off to repeated sexual misconduct involving a teenage girl.

Eric Michael Rollins, 31, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a week-long investigation. He is charged with four counts of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16.

The investigation began Oct. 30 after someone made an anonymous report to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare about Rollins having inappropriate contact with the girl.

Rollins and the victim knew each other, police say. Detectives with Boise Police's Special Victims Unit found evidence that the suspect had sexual contact with the girl on at least two separate occasions between June and October.

Rollins has been booked into the Ada County Jail. He is due to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

