BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man is being held on a $5 million bond after prosecutors said he molested a 7-year-old girl and then asked someone to have the child and her parents kidnapped and murdered.

The Idaho Statesman reports 60-year-old Byron Ely is scheduled to stand trial on a lewd conduct charge later this month.

He was arrested Friday after Boise Police said they got a tip from someone who claimed Ely asked them to murder the child and her parents.