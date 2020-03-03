Jury convicts Nampa man in robbery case tied to 16-year-old's death in 2018

The then 39-year-old was charged along with seven others, several of whom were related to him.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A jury convicted a Nampa man Monday for his involvement in the 2018 robbery of a 16-year-old boy, who was killed a few hours after the incident.

Jose Manuel Menchaca was indicted by a grand jury in December 2018. The then 39-year-old was charged along with seven others, several of whom were related to him. At the time, he pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting the robbery of Roberto Gomez, who was shot multiple times by Menchaca’s nephew, Juan Manuel Menchaca Olvera, then 16, at the intersection of 11th Avenue North and Powell Avenue in Nampa on Sept. 25, 2018 — the same date and location of the robbery.

Menchaca’s verdict came after nearly seven hours of deliberation, which was split between Friday and Monday, by the 12-member jury. The decision was read just before 12:45 p.m., and it elicited an audible gasp from Menchaca’s family, who sat near the back of the Canyon County courtroom. Tears soon followed.

Due to the nature of the crime, Menchaca, who has two prior convictions, faces a minimum of five years and up to life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 27 before 3rd District Judge Andrea Courtney.

Courtney, who presided over the four-day trial, allowed Menchaca to remain on release until the hearing, denying a motion submitted by Canyon County Deputy Prosecutor Brad Knell, which asked he be taken into custody immediately.

Before a verdict was reached, the jury returned to the courtroom at about 11:30 a.m. with a question for the judge. It read, “Judge, our group can not reach an unanimous decision on aid and abet robbery. How shall we proceed?”

Courtney gave the panel two options: to stop if truly deadlocked or continue deliberating. They settled on the latter.

Nearly an hour later, the jury came to a conclusion for the charge — guilty.

Menchaca is the fifth defendant to be convicted or to have pleaded guilty in relation to the robbery and/or murder of Gomez.

Convictions:

Juan Manuel Menchaca Olvera

Menchaca’s nephew, was sentenced in October to a minimum of 12 years and up to life in prison for first-degree murder and robbery. He was convicted by a jury on both charges in May. Olvera, 17, will be held in the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections until he is 21. His case currently is on appeal.

Jose A. Menchaca

Olvera’s brother and Menchaca’s nephew, was sentenced in July to up to four years in the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections. In May, he pleaded guilty to felony perjury as part of a plea deal.

Olivia Hernandez

Sentenced in August to five years in prison, but this was suspended for probation. In June, she pleaded guilty to felony intimidating a witness as part of a plea deal.

Gabriel Hernandez

Olivia Hernandez’s son, was sentenced in September to up to 10 years in prison. If Hernandez, 17, does well in juvenile corrections over the next four years, he will have an opportunity for probation when he turns 21. In May, he pleaded guilty to accessory to harbor a felon, intimidating a witness and concealing evidence as part of a plea deal.

Ongoing cases:

Maribel Menchaca

Menchaca’s sister and Olvera’s mother, is charged with aiding and abetting robbery and misdemeanor battery. She also faces a persistent violator charge. A jury trial is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 11 before 3rd District Judge Christopher Nye.

Elizabeth Esparza

Testified at Menchaca’s trial, is charged with accessory to harbor a felon, aiding and abetting robbery and perjury. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 13.

Another teenager, who initially was charged as an adult, had his case moved back to juvenile court, where the proceedings are not public.

