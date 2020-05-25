x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

crime

2 Idaho men sentenced for a 2018 carjacking

Both men pleaded guilty in 2019.
Credit: AP

POCATELLO, Idaho — Two East Idaho men have been sentenced for a carjacking that occurred in September 2018 in Blackfoot. 

Rockit Rodriguez of Blackfoot was recently sentenced in U.S. District Court in Pocatello to 130 months in prison for carjacking and possession of a firearm. U.S. District Judge David Nye also ordered Rodriguez to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence. 

His codefendant, Antonio Ray Sesma-Lopez of Fort Hall, was sentenced to 37 months in prison for carjacking, followed by three years of supervised release. 

Both men pleaded guilty in 2019.  

RELATED: Man found dead in New Meadows home after a fight, one in custody

RELATED: Fairfield man pleads guilty to killing 3 young sisters in DUI crash

RELATED: Nampa man, 73, charged in connection with mother's stabbing

RELATED: 5th person charged in Caldwell kidnapping, robbery; bond set at $5M