Nampa man, 73, charged in connection with mother's stabbing

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man has been charged with aggravated assault after police say he stabbed his 92-year-old mother.
The Idaho Press reports 73-year-old Daniel Fairchild is being held on $1 million bond in connection with the Tuesday evening stabbing.
Nampa police say they found Fairchild and the injured woman when they responded to a home in Nampa.
She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and her current condition was not released.
He has not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea, and court records don’t show the name of his attorney.
Fairchild is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 2.
Watch more crime news:
See the latest Treasure Valley crime news in our YouTube playlist: