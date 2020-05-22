Nampa man, 73, charged in connection with mother's stabbing

Daniel Fairchild is being held on $1 million bond in connection with the Tuesday evening stabbing.

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man has been charged with aggravated assault after police say he stabbed his 92-year-old mother.

The Idaho Press reports 73-year-old Daniel Fairchild is being held on $1 million bond in connection with the Tuesday evening stabbing.

Nampa police say they found Fairchild and the injured woman when they responded to a home in Nampa.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and her current condition was not released.

He has not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea, and court records don’t show the name of his attorney.

Fairchild is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 2.

Watch more crime news: