Nampa man, 73, charged in connection with mother's stabbing

Daniel Fairchild is being held on $1 million bond in connection with the Tuesday evening stabbing.
Credit: Canyon County Jail
Daniel Fairchild

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man has been charged with aggravated assault after police say he stabbed his 92-year-old mother. 

The Idaho Press reports 73-year-old Daniel Fairchild is being held on $1 million bond in connection with the Tuesday evening stabbing. 

Nampa police say they found Fairchild and the injured woman when they responded to a home in Nampa. 

She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and her current condition was not released. 

He has not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea, and court records don’t show the name of his attorney. 

Fairchild is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 2.

