Man who attacked jogger gets 45 years in prison

Nicholas J Campbell from Utah received 45 years in prison Wednesday on felony charges for attacking and assaulting an Ada County woman jogging near her home in 2018.

BOISE, Idaho — A man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for attacking a woman in an Ada County neighborhood in 2018 and attempting to rape her.

According to Ada County Prosecutor's Office, Nicholas J. Campbell was sentenced to 45 years in prison, with a mandated 40 years to be served before being eligible for parole.

Just after 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 30, 2018, Campbell attacked a woman who was jogging her usual route near her residence in the southern Ada County neighborhood, Charter Pointe, on West Brogan Drive, between South Seabreeze Way and Sout Elinor Rose Avenue.

The victim was attacked from behind by and grabbed around the neck.

Ada County Sheriff's Office said that Campbell then pinned the victim to the ground and strangled her until she fell unconscious.

Campbell then attempted to sexually assault the woman.

Although the investigation took several years to conclude, DNA evidence enabled Ada County detectives to identify Campbell as the suspect.

He was charged in April 2021.

Campbell entered "Alford pleas" to the initial charges, meaning there is no admission of guilt, however, the defendant does acknowledge that the evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if the case were to go to trial.

Disturbing details were unveiled in the investigation, including the discovery that Campbell lived in the same neighborhood as the victim and followed her on several occasions prior to the attack.

In October 2022, 31-year-old Campbell pled guilty to felony counts of battery with intent to commit the serious felony of rape, with an enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury, and destruction of evidence.

"I commend the Ada County Sheriff's Detectives who put countless hours into this investigation. I'm grateful to the Sheriff's Office and to my prosecution team for the hard work which ensured justice was served," said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts.

"Thank you to the victim for her strength, courage and patience as this case moved through the criminal justice system."

Watch more Local News: