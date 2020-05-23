Man found dead in New Meadows home after a fight, one in custody

Deputies and state police responded to a report of a fight Friday night that led to a deadly shooting.

NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — A man was killed in New Meadows Friday night.



Adams County sheriff's deputies and Idaho State Police responded to a report of a fight at 8:50 p.m. that led to a shooting.



When they arrived at the residence, they found one man dead and took a suspect into custody.

The names of those involved have not been released.

The sheriff’s office and ISP are working together on the investigation and say more information will be released later.

