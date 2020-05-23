x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

crime

Man found dead in New Meadows home after a fight, one in custody

Deputies and state police responded to a report of a fight Friday night that led to a deadly shooting.
Adams County Sheriff vehicle

NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — A man was killed in New Meadows Friday night.

Adams County sheriff's deputies and Idaho State Police responded to a report of a fight at 8:50 p.m. that led to a shooting.

When they arrived at the residence, they found one man dead and took a suspect into custody.

The names of those involved have not been released.

The sheriff’s office and ISP are working together on the investigation and say more information will be released later.

RELATED: Fairfield man pleads guilty to killing 3 young sisters in DUI crash

RELATED: Nampa man, 73, charged in connection with mother's stabbing

RELATED: Boise man arrested on rape, kidnapping charges

RELATED: 5th person charged in Caldwell kidnapping, robbery; bond set at $5M

RELATED: ISP: Driver threatened to blow up car during DUI stop

Watch more crime news:

See the latest Treasure Valley crime news in our YouTube playlist: