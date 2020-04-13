Man seriously hurt in Boise Bench shooting, suspect in custody

The injured victim was found inside a car near the Overland and Vista intersection Sunday night.

BOISE, Idaho — One man was taken to the hospital after Boise Police say he was shot during an argument Sunday night.

The shooting happened at about 9:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Owyhee Street on the Boise Bench.

Officers were responding to a report of gunshots at that location, when they got additional information that the victim of the shooting was in a car near the Overland and Vista intersection.

Police headed to that area, and found the man. Officers provided first aid until paramedics could get to the scene and transport the victim to a local hospital.

Additional officers headed to the Owyhee Street location where the shooting happened, and secured that scene.

Investigators were able to identify the alleged shooter as 22-year-old Christopher Moorefield of Boise.

According to Boise Police, Moorefield and the victim had gotten into an argument on Owyhee Street earlier in the evening. At some point, the victim got in his car to leave, and Moorefield shot him multiple times while he was in the car, according to investigators.

The injured man was able to drive away from the scene, ending up at Vista and Overland, where he was found by officers.

Officers were able to track Moorefield, down, and take him into custody. The suspect was booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of aggravated battery and a firearms enhancement.

Police say the victim of the shooting was seriously injured; his name and current condition have not been released.

Check back for updates.

Watch more crime news: