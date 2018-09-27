UPDATE: The Ada County Sheriff's Office said the search was suspended as of around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. It was unclear when, or if, the search would resume.

MERIDIAN -- Police are searching through fields south of Boise after a suspect stole a pickup truck and led officers on a pursuit Thursday morning.

According to Ada County Sheriff's Office spokesman Patrick Orr, the suspect walked up to a business on West Franklin Road in Meridian at about 11:30 a.m., got into the white pickup truck and drove away. Meridian officers located the truck driving a short time later, and tried to pull the suspect over.

Instead, authorities say, the suspect took off, leading a chase that ended near Kuna Mora Road near Cole Road, not far from CS Beef Packers.

The suspect, who has not been identified, rammed the pickup into two separate police cars during the chase, according to police. No officers were injured.

Manhunt near Kuna Mora Road

After hitting an Ada County Sheriff's Office car on Kuna Mora Road, the suspect drove off the roadway and crashed into a field. He then got out of the pickup and ran away.

Boise Police is using a drone to search for him from the air. The Ada County Sheriff's Office warns the suspect may be "armed and dangerous."

Multiple agencies, including Idaho State Police, Ada County Sheriff's Office, Boise Police, and Meridian Police are on scene, and a SWAT team is mobilizing. An ambulance has also responded to the intersection.

Lanes are blocked in the area. KTVB has a crew at the scene, check back for updates.

Anyone with info should call Ada Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

