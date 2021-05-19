x
Crime

Police suspect 63-year-old Payette woman of stabbing her husband

The Payette County Sheriff's Office said the woman is accused of stabbing her husband at home on Wednesday morning.
Credit: Payette County Sheriff's Office
The Payette County Sheriff's Office arrested 63-year-old Sharon Gonzalez in connection to a stabbing that happened on Wednesday morning.

PAYETTE, Idaho — A 63-year-old Payette woman now faces aggravated battery charges after police suspect she stabbed her husband.

The Payette County Sheriff's Office said they were alerted of a report of an aggravated battery at about 10 a.m. Wednesday when someone called about a 66-year-old man who arrived at a hospital in Fruitland with a stab wound.

After investigating, 63-year-old Sharon Gonzalez was found to be the man's wife. She was arrested for aggravated battery and police suspect her of stabbing her husband at their home.

No other details about the extent or severity of the victim's injuries are unknown at this time.

The Payette County Sheriff's Office's investigation is ongoing.

