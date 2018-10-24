BOISE — One person was taken to the hospital and another was taken into custody after a shooting on the Boise Greenbelt Tuesday evening.

Boise Police said in a Twitter post that the shooting happened at about 7 p.m. on the Greenbelt between Veterans Memorial Parkway and Whitewater Park Boulevard.

Officers located the male victim, who was transported to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. His injury was described as serious, but not life-threatening.

The juvenile male suspect ran away from the scene, but was found a short time later near the Boise River, and taken into custody. He was taken to the Ada County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said the victim and suspect knew each other and that the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, adding that there is "no ongoing threat to the public."

"Boise is generally safe place to be. These incidents are usually isolated, usually related to people that know each other," Boise Police Sgt. Cory Stambaugh said. "Very rarely there's the occasional exception where we've had people who have had issues on the Greenbelt where we've had stranger-on-stranger [attacks]."

The shooting remains under investigation by the Boise Police Department.

