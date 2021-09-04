1 dead in homicide in Canyon County

The victim was found lying on the ground outside a home early Friday morning.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in front of a Canyon County home Friday morning.

According to Canyon County Sheriff's Office spokesman Joe Decker, dispatchers received a report of a "man down" at 5:30 a.m. Deputies responded to the home in the 19000 block of Wagner Road west of Caldwell and found the victim lying on the ground outside.

The man was dead when deputies arrived. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, Decker said.

The sheriff's office has not released a cause of death, or said whether they have any suspects in the man's killing. His name has not been released.

