Local non-profits are invited to apply for community grant funds from TEGNA Foundation

BOISE, Idaho — BOISE, Idaho — KTVB and KTFT are excited to announce grant proposals from qualified local nonprofit organizations are now being accepted. Grant applications should focus on projects that improve the mental and physical health of the communities TEGNA serves. Applications are being accepted through August 21.
LOCAL GUIDELINES:
Applications are being accepted through August 21 and must be submitted on TEGNA FOUNDATION APPLICATION FORM.
Grant applications must contain the following information:
- IRS letter of determination of 501(c)(3) tax exemption. If you have not been determined a tax-exempt organization under IRS Section 501(c)(3), please apply once you have received determination
- Needs statement
- Objectives of the project to be funded
- Your organization's qualifications to carry out the project
- Information on whether the project is new or ongoing
- Description of constituency to be served
- Information on community and volunteer involvement
- How the project will be evaluated
- Plans for continued funding of the project, if applicable
- One-page project budget, and an organizational budget
- List of other funding sources, committed and applied for
- Pertinent publications may be included
Applicants should plan on a 60 day waiting period while the committee finalizes its decisions
Mail applications to:
Traci Liew
Community Service Director
KTVB/KTFT
5407 W. Fairview Ave.
Boise, ID 83706
Or email submission to TLiew@ktvb.com
What TEGNA Does Not Fund
Like many donors, TEGNA and KTVB receive many more requests than they can fund. As a result, grants will not be considered for the following purposes:
- Individuals
- Private foundations
- Organizations not determined by the IRS to be a tax-exempt public charity under §501(c)(3)
- Organizations classified by the IRS as 509(a)(3)
- National or regional organizations unless their programs address specific local community needs
- Programs or initiatives where the primary purpose is the promotion of religious doctrine or tenets
- Elementary or secondary schools (except to provide special initiatives or programs not provided by regular school budgets)
- Political action or legislative advocacy groups
- Endowment funds
- Multiple-year pledge campaigns
- Medical or research organizations, including organizations funding single disease research
- Organizations located in or benefiting nations other than the U.S. and its territories
- Fraternal groups, athletic teams, bands, volunteer firefighters or similar groups
About The TEGNA Foundation
The TEGNA Foundation is a corporate foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. Through its Community Grant Program, TEGNA Foundation empowers the people it serves by supporting nonprofit activities in the communities in which TEGNA does business. Through its other programs, the Foundation invests in the future of the media industry, encourages employee giving, and contributes to a variety of charitable causes. TEGNA Inc. is the parent company of KTVB & KTFT, the NBC affiliates in Boise and Twin Falls, Idaho.