Local non-profits are invited to apply for community grant funds from TEGNA Foundation

KTVB/KTFT is accepting grants focused on improving the mental and physical health of the communities it serves

BOISE, Idaho — BOISE, Idaho — KTVB and KTFT are excited to announce grant proposals from qualified local nonprofit organizations are now being accepted. Grant applications should focus on projects that improve the mental and physical health of the communities TEGNA serves. Applications are being accepted through August 21.

LOCAL GUIDELINES:

Applications are being accepted through August 21 and must be submitted on TEGNA FOUNDATION APPLICATION FORM.

Grant applications must contain the following information:

IRS letter of determination of 501(c)(3) tax exemption. If you have not been determined a tax-exempt organization under IRS Section 501(c)(3), please apply once you have received determination

Needs statement

Objectives of the project to be funded

Your organization's qualifications to carry out the project

Information on whether the project is new or ongoing

Description of constituency to be served

Information on community and volunteer involvement

How the project will be evaluated

Plans for continued funding of the project, if applicable

One-page project budget, and an organizational budget

List of other funding sources, committed and applied for

Pertinent publications may be included

Applicants should plan on a 60 day waiting period while the committee finalizes its decisions

Mail applications to:

Traci Liew

Community Service Director

KTVB/KTFT

5407 W. Fairview Ave.

Boise, ID 83706

Or email submission to TLiew@ktvb.com

What TEGNA Does Not Fund

Like many donors, TEGNA and KTVB receive many more requests than they can fund. As a result, grants will not be considered for the following purposes:

Individuals

Private foundations

Organizations not determined by the IRS to be a tax-exempt public charity under §501(c)(3)

Organizations classified by the IRS as 509(a)(3)

National or regional organizations unless their programs address specific local community needs

Programs or initiatives where the primary purpose is the promotion of religious doctrine or tenets

Elementary or secondary schools (except to provide special initiatives or programs not provided by regular school budgets)

Political action or legislative advocacy groups

Endowment funds

Multiple-year pledge campaigns

Medical or research organizations, including organizations funding single disease research

Organizations located in or benefiting nations other than the U.S. and its territories

Fraternal groups, athletic teams, bands, volunteer firefighters or similar groups