Local non-profits are invited to apply for community grant funds from TEGNA Foundation

BOISE, Idaho — KTVB and KTFT are excited to announce that they are accepting grant proposals from qualified local nonprofit organizations. KTVB and KTFT value projects that take a creative approach to improving people’s lives and building stronger communities. Applications are being accepted through August 29.

TEGNA Community Grants commonly support areas such as education, youth development, hunger, emergency assistance to families and individuals in crisis, and environmental conservation.

The TEGNA Foundation, through its Community Grant program, serves the greater good of its communities by supporting nonprofit activities where TEGNA does business. TEGNA Inc. is the parent company of KTVB & KTFT, the NBC affiliates in Boise and Twin Falls, Idaho.

LOCAL GUIDELINES:

Grants requests must be submitted on TEGNA Foundation’s application form.

Applicants should plan on a 60 day waiting period while the committee finalizes its decisions

Your proposal must contain the following information:

A needs statement

IRS letter of determination of 501(c)(3) tax exemption (mandatory for consideration). If you have not been determined a tax-exempt organization under IRS Section 501(c)(3), please apply once you have received determination

Objectives of the project to be funded

Your organization's qualifications to carry out the project

Information on whether the project is new or ongoing

Description of constituency to be served

Information on community and volunteer involvement

How the project will be evaluated

Plans for continued funding of the project, if applicable

One-page project budget, and an organizational budget

List of other funding sources, committed and applied for

Pertinent publications may be included

Mail applications to:

Traci Liew

Community Service Director

KTVB/KTFT

5407 W. Fairview Ave.

Boise, ID 83706

Or email submission to TLiew@ktvb.com

What TEGNA Does Not Fund

Like many donors, TEGNA and KTVB receive many more requests than they can fund. As a result, grants will not be considered for the following purposes:

Individuals

Private foundations

Organizations not determined by the IRS to be a tax-exempt public charity under §501(c)(3)

Organizations classified by the IRS as 509(a)(3)

National or regional organizations unless their programs address specific local community needs

Programs or initiatives where the primary purpose is the promotion of religious doctrine or tenets

Elementary or secondary schools (except to provide special initiatives or programs not provided by regular school budgets)

Political action or legislative advocacy groups

Endowment funds

Multiple-year pledge campaigns

Medical or research organizations, including organizations funding single disease research

Organizations located in or benefiting nations other than the U.S. and its territories

Fraternal groups, athletic teams, bands, volunteer firefighters or similar groups

About The TEGNA Foundation

The TEGNA Foundation is a corporate foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. Through its Community Grant Program, TEGNA Foundation empowers the people it serves by supporting nonprofit activities in the communities in which TEGNA does business. Through its other programs, the Foundation invests in the future of the media industry, encourages employee giving, and contributes to a variety of charitable causes.

Click here for more information on TEGNA Foundation.

