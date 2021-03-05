Gas prices continue upward in most parts of Idaho

On average, AAA reports that gas prices increased by just two cents per gallon. But that doesn't really show the true picture.



In the Treasure Valley, it's about four cents more expensive per gallon to fill up this week, and anywhere from five to seven cents more in the Idaho Panhandle. Meanwhile, drivers in the Magic Valley and parts of eastern Idaho are paying about the same to fill up as a week ago.



Idaho's current price for regular is $3.14 per gallon, which is eight cents more than a month ago. The national average is $2.90, which is three cents more than a month ago.



"We know that fuel demand is coming back strong, and currently sits just 4% below where it was at this time in 2019. But there will be fits and starts as travel activity resumes, even in different parts of the state, and we're seeing some of that this week," said AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. "In the run-up to Memorial Day, we believe Idaho pump prices are likely to climb in response to an overall trend of robust demand."



OPEC recently agreed to increase crude oil production by 2.1 million barrels per day in May and June, which could keep oil prices down and help stabilize the price of finished gasoline.



Here's a selection of Idaho gas prices as of 5/3/21: