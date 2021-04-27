Rising demand leads to higher gas prices in Idaho, US

The average price for regular unleaded gas in Idaho now stand at $3.13 per gallon.

BOISE, Idaho — Gas prices in Idaho went up another four cents this week, pushing the statewide average for a gallon of regular gas to $3.13 per gallon, according to AAA.

Nationwide, the average price for a gallon of gas increased by two cents per gallon to $2.89. AAA says rising demand is the primary cause of the higher prices.

The nationwide demand for fuel is now just three percent below the same week in 2019. Supply and demand both increased this week. However, more drivers are hitting the road as more American get the COVID-19 vaccine and popular tourist destinations start to reopen.

"Crude oil prices have held steady in recent weeks, and refineries are back to pre-pandemic levels, so the supply-side pressure that we faced this winter has been pretty much resolved," says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. "But with the CDC's recent announcement that fully-vaccinated persons can travel across the country at minimal risk to their health, and rumors that Europe will re-open this summer, demand is going to build, and the other shoe could be about to drop."

U.S. refineries are currently operating near 85 percent of capacity.

AAA says 35 states saw pump prices move by just a penny or two, with the Gem State an unfortunate exception to the rule. In Idaho, the average price for gas is nine cents higher than a month ago and $1.29 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Here's a selection of Idaho gas prices as of 4/27/21:

Boise - $3.26

Coeur d'Alene - $2.87

Franklin - $3.16

Idaho Falls - $3.00

Lewiston - $2.95

Pocatello - $3.06

Twin Falls - $3.19