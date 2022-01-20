Scam targeting Idaho taxpayers

Individuals have reported receiving threatening letters claiming the State of Idaho will seize their property and garnish wages for unpaid taxes

BOISE, Idaho — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and the Idaho Tax Commission have issued a joint statement to Idahoans, warning them of a recent scam targeting taxpayers -- attempting to intimidate and steal from Idahoans.

In the latest version of a recurring scam, the Idaho State Tax Commission says people have reported receiving letters from the "Tax Processing Center" or "Tax Processing Unit," that threaten to seize property and garnish wages for unpaid taxes.

"The Tax Commission appreciates the public informing us about potential tax-related scams," said Jeff McCray, Chairman of the Idaho State Tax Commission. "Individuals who have questions about their Idaho return or a potential state tax liability should contact the Tax Commission directly. Don't use the phone number from a suspicious letter."

The letters have been constructed to resemble official government notices, and include a fake filing number. There is also reference to "public judgment records" of the county where the taxpayer lives.

A representative from the Idaho Attorney General's consumer protection division called one of these numbers and spoke to a man who said he was with "Lien Recovery" for unpaid taxes. When asked for his company's name, the man hung up.

“Actual government agencies don’t hide who they are or hang up on you when questioned,” Wasden said. “If you’re not sure whether a government notice you received is legitimate, don’t hesitate to contact my Consumer Protection Division for assistance.”

Here are some tips to help you avoid scams like this:

Look out for imposters. Scammers like to pose as government agents or officials. Examine notices for factual errors, misspellings and incorrect information.

Research notices online. The same scams are perpetrated throughout the United States, so it's a good bet that someone already has identified this scam and posted information online. Other states or media outlets also may have published alerts to inform the public. Search online for any identified contact information like phone numbers, addresses, and names.

Contact the government agency directly. Don't call telephone numbers provided in suspicious notices. To verify a notice, find the contact information for the actual agency and call with your questions.

Never pay debts with gift cards or wire services. Con artists often ask their victims to pay money through gift cards, reloadable debit cards, or wiring services. Government agencies will never ask you to pay a debt using these unusual methods. If you're asked to pay a bill or debt in this fashion, you're dealing with a scammer.

Contact the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-432-3545, 208-334-2424 or through the Attorney General's online contact form. Contact the Idaho State Tax Commission at 208-332-4060 or submit a fraud referral online through the Commission's TAP webpage.

