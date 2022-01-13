Scam Alert: Twin Falls residents warned against calls demanding immediate utility payment

Twin Falls city officials say to be aware of scammers calling about utility notices demanding immediate payment to prevent shutoffs.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls city officials have been notified of a scam occurring in the area with scammers claiming to be city officials and demanding immediate payment to prevent utility shutoffs.

The city of Twin Falls issued a statement instructing residents on how to spot fraudulent calls. Residents are warned not to give any personal information to the caller or provide payment information.

Customers with delinquent accounts are not contacted on the day of shutoff and will receive a call and warning letter several days prior to shutoff.

City representatives will tell you the full and past-due amount and will provide you with your account number for verification purposes. This should match amounts on your printed or paperless City Utility Billing Statement.

Official calls regarding delinquent accounts should show '208-735-7250' or 'IVR', according to the city's website.

The city's Utility Service Department oversees all utility billing for residents connected to the city, which includes water, wastewater, as well as garbage, and recycling.

Within the Twin Falls City Limits, electricity is provided by Idaho Power, and natural gas is provided by Intermountain Gas. These services are not provided by the city and customers should contact those utilities directly for any questions or concerns.

The city says their first priority is to maintain customers services, and representatives will work to establish payment plans or other methods to maintain services. Questions about utility billing may be directed to the City of Twin Falls Utility Service Department at 208-735-7250.

Watch more Local News: