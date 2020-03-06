Idaho Power warns customers about scammers

The most recent scam is from a caller demanding immediate payment or service will be disconnected.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Power says it’s seen an uptick is scams targeting their customers in the past couple of weeks.

The most recent scam is from a caller demanding immediate payment or service will be disconnected. Scammers are targeting both residential and business customers.

The scammers are spoofing Idaho Power's phone number, so it appears the call is coming from Idaho Power. It is not.



Idaho Power is urging its customers to be vigilant against scams. Here are some important reminders from the company:

Idaho Power never demands immediate payment over the phone.

Idaho Power does not request payment through pre-paid cards, sometimes called Green Dot Cards, or using QR codes.

Customers should only pay or drop off payments at designated locations.

Idaho Power offers a variety of payment options.

Payment arrangements may be available if your account is overdue. Call Customer Service to explore your options.

Customers can manage their accounts, make payments and check account balances online.