Eagle woman charged with health care fraud, sentenced to 37 months in federal prison

BOISE, Idaho — Karina Renee Moore, a 48-year-old Eagle resident, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for health care fraud on Friday, according to U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis.

From Aug. 2007 to Dec. 2016, Moore worked as the office manager for Shaw Mountain of Cascadia in Boise, according to court records. On Dec.1, 2016, workers at the nursing facility notified the authorities that Moore had embezzled nearly $24 thousand.

The investigation concluded after authorities discovered Moore had been defrauding the Shaw Mountain facility since at least Jan. 2010. Between then and Dec. 2016, Moore embezzled money from health care and social security programs, resulting in a loss of over $600 thousand , according to court records.

Moore allegedly covered her fraud by embezzling resident's social security and private payments, including money from several resident's trust accounts. Moore billed Medicaid for services covered by other health care programs and did not report payments to Medicaid, causing over payments.

Moore also collected social security checks addresses to resident's that had passed away, according to court records.

Moore pleaded guilty to the charges in January 2020. In addition to the 37 months in prison, Moore was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and to pay back the nearly $600 thousand she embezzled.

