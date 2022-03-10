Forbes ranks three Idaho companies among America's best midsized employers

2022 is the third time Meridian-based Scentsy has made Forbes' list in the company's 18-year history.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Three companies headquartered in Idaho are among the nation's 500 best midsize employers, according to the latest edition of Forbes magazine's annual list.

Among the companies recognized is Meridian-based Scentsy, which made the list for the third time since Heidi and Orville Thompson founded the company on a sheep farm in 2004. Also on the 2022 list are Idaho Falls-based Melaleuca and building materials manufacturer and distributor Boise Cascade.

For its list of America's Best Midsize Employers, Forbes partners with the market-research firm Statista to survey 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees.

According to Forbes' introduction to the 2022 list, participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, and to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranks the 500 midsize employers that received the most recommendations.

Scentsy, ranked 230, creates flameless candles and other scented home and body products, which are distributed internationally through direct sales by nearly 300,000 independent consultants. Scentsy employs more than 1,800 people and operates in 12 countries.

The company said Thursday that the recognition comes as Scentsy has "enhanced parental leave policies and expanded employee training." Scentsy also offers employees at its Meridian headquarters a free on-site fitness center with trainers and intramural league, an on-site restaurant and coffee shop, and flexible work arrangements "to support its family-focused culture."

"This is a very competitive national award and a tremendous honor for Scentsy," said Dan Orchard, Scentsy President and Interim CEO. "We're very grateful to again be recognized by such an esteemed global media publication as Forbes."

Boise Cascade, ranked 121, was formed in 1957 through the merger of the Boise-Payette Timber Company and the Cascade Lumber Company. It currently operates under the name Boise Inc. The company employs about 6,200 people.

Melaleuca is ranked 366 on this year's Forbes list of America's 500 Best Midsized Employers. The company based in Idaho Falls employs about 4,000 people. It makes and sells nutrition, personal care, household and cosmetic products.

Watch more 'Growing Idaho':