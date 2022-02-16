Meta to build $800 million data center in Kuna

The company, formerly known as Facebook, is set to break ground on the 960,000 square-foot data center in September, with construction expected to wrap up in 2025.

KUNA, Idaho — Meta, formerly the Facebook company, announced plans Wednesday to build an $800 million data center in Kuna.

“We are thrilled to be breaking ground on our newest data center in Kuna, Idaho. Thank you to all of our partners who helped us move this project forward,” said Darcy Nothnagle, director of community and economic development at Meta. “Kuna is a great place to call home and we are committed to investing in the community’s long-term vitality. We look forward to having a strong, fruitful partnership for years to come."

The project is expected to bring about 100 operational jobs to Kuna and more than 1,200 construction jobs during the peak of building the center.

“The creation of new jobs is of utmost importance in a community growing as rapidly as the Treasure Valley,” said Senator Jim Risch. “The opening of this new data center in Kuna will provide hardworking Idahoans with good paying jobs and new opportunities to fuel Idaho’s continued success.”

Meta is set to break ground on the 960,000 square-foot data center in September, with construction expected to wrap up in 2025.

Meta will also invest $50 million in a new water and sewer system for Kuna, which will be owned and operated by the city.

“This is a promising step for job growth and opportunities in the community,” Senator Mike Crapo said. “The data center is expected to be supported by renewable energy and advance partnerships with local schools and other organizations. These outcomes are an immense benefit to our communities and the strength of our economy.”

According to the Idaho Department of Commerce, the Gem State has long been viewed as a good location for data centers due to its stable climate, workforce, and low risk of natural disasters.

“We are excited to welcome Meta to Idaho and the Treasure Valley,” Idaho Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey said. “Meta’s large investment in Kuna means great new jobs and innovation opportunities for the city and our state. We look forward a long, successful relationship with Meta and other stakeholders.”

The project, dubbed the Meta Kuna Data Center, will be supported by 100% renewable energy, making it the first customer to participate in Idaho Power’s proposed Clean Energy Your Way program. The company will also invest in local water restoration projects to help restore the water used by the data center.

“Kuna welcomes Meta to our city and values their commitment to our community,” said Kuna Mayor Joe Stear. “As the first large anchor in the city’s East Kuna Industrial area, their infrastructure investment is a catalyst for expanding the city’s ability to support well-paying jobs and attract other industrial and manufacturing users the Kuna.”

Watch more 'Growing Idaho':