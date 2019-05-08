BOISE, Idaho — A retired Boise man is recovering from major injuries including brain bleeding. His daughter is now taking care of him and she called out to the community for help. The call was answered by the Praynksters.

Joscelyn Manwill was surprised at a Boise cafe with dozens of people wanting to make a difference.

Kate Garcia reached out to the Praynksters after hearing Manwill's story on a Facebook group.

"Her dad had been assaulted and it really spoke to me," Garcia said. "She wrote down some really specific needs. One of the needs was just meals to take care of her dad."

Garcia showed up with a freezer meal, some cash, and a note of encouragement, but she felt like Manwill needed more.

She turned to her pastor, Jesse Fadel. She suggested creating a food train for Manwill, but Fadel said the Prayksters would take on the task of lifting her spirits and answering her call for help.

"So I arranged this secret meeting for her," Garcia explained. "A lot of people came out with notes of encouragement."

KTVB spoke with Manwill about being the target of the giving mob.

"I think I cried through the whole thing," Manwill said. "It was incredible and lifting. Those 75 strangers that had a hug for me was even more meaningful than the donations."

Manwill received about $1,500 in donations. She was also given presents, gift cards, and a paid lease on a car by Maverick Car Company.

"It's a feel-good story, ya know, people were touched by this and anybody can do this," Garcia said. "If you see a need anyone can reach out and help."

The Prayksters surprised Manwill on Boise Kind Day. She hopes to return the favor with a barbecue later on this month to show her appreciation.

You can learn more about the Prayksters here and about Manwill's call for help so she can care for her father, Gary, here.

RELATED: Three Vietnam War veterans reunite after believing one of them died 53 years ago