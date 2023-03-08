You Can Grow It: Fresh produce 'romaines' a staple

Now that it's the mid-point of the summer season, people have begun to harvest produce from their gardens. But for some Idaho families, gardens are a small business.

BOISE, Idaho — Now that it's the mid-point of the summer season, people have begun to harvest produce from their gardens. But for some Idaho families, gardens are a small business -- they sell their products at local farm stands and farmer's markets.

On this edition of You Can Grow It, KTVB's Garden Master Jim Duthie shares a peek at a couple of family-run truck gardens that sell fresh-picked fruits and vegetables, flowers, eggs, candies and baked goods.

And since you can grow it, you might consider doing the same thing with your own family.

Farmer's markets are a summer tradition and definitely an Idaho staple. Every weekend from spring to fall, you'll find them open for business in parks and parking lots in communities throughout southern Idaho. Vendors offer a wide range of products that are so fresh you can take them home for dinner.

And, there are many Idaho families who have small truck gardens that produce a steady supply of fruits and vegetables.

The Briner family of Melba harvests fresh vegetables like zucchini, cucumbers, green beans and more a couple times a week and put them out for sale. Their large brood of laying hens, guarded by a watchful rooster, provides a constant supply of fresh eggs that are for sale, too. If you're interested in starting your own brood, you can even buy baby chicks!

Truck gardens like the Briner's own is a family affair. Alice Briner and Weston Briner both help mom and dad with the garden, planting pumpkin seeds in early June that will soon become their pumpkin patch.

This fall, you'll be able to pick plenty of pumpkins in time for Halloween.

But if you're not looking for pumpkins, don't worry. There are beautiful fresh-cut flowers from the garden to choose from.

The McCallister family owns a flower garden in Meridian -- they produce all kinds of blossoms and blooms. What started out as a passion for spicing up her home landscape, Tara McCallister has turned her talent into a successful business for her and her family.

The family sells their flower bouquets at local farmer's markets, and they also provide subscriptions to anyone who wants fresh flowers on a weekly basis.

So, if you're in the market for fresh fruits, vegetables, eggs, or any other range of home-grown products, you can find them at a local farmer's market, or even one of your neighbors. And if you want to start your own fresh produce business, just remember: You can grow it.

