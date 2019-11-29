BOISE, Idaho — For more than two decades, the Idaho Botanical Garden has been transforming into a winter wonderland of lights for the holiday season.

Thanksgiving night was the opening of the 2019 Winter Garden aGlow event.

When the event first started 23 years ago, it had only 10,000 LED lights on display. Each year since, it has continued to add more lights, growing to 550,000 in 2019.

Tracylea Balmer, the event director, says they see between 50,000 and 60,000 people come through the gates each year.

With lights sparkling blue, green, red, purple, white and pink, there's no shortage of color in the winter garden.

New for 2019 are more interactive displays - like the Illumicone.

“It’s lots of lights set up in a pyramid," Balmer said. "You can go inside of it."

Once inside, it's the visitors that control the light show using widgets. Those widgets come in the form of flower wheels and a rainstick.

Ross Butler is part of the team who built the Illumicone. He said the widgets send wireless motion sensory data to a control box at the center of the cone, which allows for the guests to control the color, speed and direction of the lights.

“All the hours that go into making the widgets, the programming, and the hardware and building it, you know sometimes you get a little worn out and then you come and see people play and just laugh," Butler said. "That's what keeps us going."

The Illumicone is definitely a popular attraction - especially for the younger crowd.

“I think they’re really pretty and I really like where you can control the lights and they look like a big water fountain,” said Lila Genuchi.

While Winter Garden aGlow is a tradition for many who return year after year, there is never a shortage of newcomers to the event either.

Aria DeAguiar and her parents had never been before this year but after seeing it online decided to check it out.

“I think this is absolutely incredible," she said. "The amount of lights and work people had to do to set this up is amazing.”

Her mom, Tara DeAguiar agrees and wishes they'd come sooner.

“It’s just beautiful. Everything is colorful and bright and vibrant," she said. "Kids are loving this. They’re kind of walking around 'oohing' and 'ahhing' and it’s just a really fun place to be.”

The twinkling tradition keeps people coming year after year and many tell KTVB it's the perfect way to end their Thanksgiving Day and get into the Christmas season. All agree it was worth braving the cold to see.

“It’s really different than last time we came. It’s really beautiful," said Meridith Genuchi. "We are enjoying it.”

According to Balmer, Winter Garden aGlow is Idaho Botanical Garden's biggest fundraiser of the year, bringing in about a quarter of the operating budget for the next year.

Winter Garden aGlow is open 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through January 4.

Special events for the winter garden include Capes and Crowns, a costume event for kids. There will also a Winter Solstice Weekend, Wine Wednesdays and a military night.

KTVB is also sponsoring family night on December 17 with discounted admission.

More details on special events and ticket prices can be found on the Idaho Botanical Garden's website.

