MERIDIAN, Idaho — A group of Meridian firefighters came to the rescue of some ducklings who became stuck in a storm drain Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to a parking lot near the intersection of Eagle Road and Fairview Avenue after someone noticed about a dozen of the little birds trapped beneath a grate.

Once on the scene, firefighters went to work removing the grate and scooping the ducklings. They were then reunited with the mother duck.

KTVB viewer Alexis Munden sent in some photos of rescue operation, thanking the crew from Meridian Fire Department Engine 33.