Ingredients:

Crust:

1 1/2 cups raw walnuts

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa or cacao powder

1 heaping (packed) cup pitted dates (soaked for 10 minutes in warm water and drained)

Filling:

12 ounces of silken tofu (dried)

1 3/4 cups dairy-free semisweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup light or full fat coconut milk (or another dairy-free milk)

Instructions:

Make the crust by combining the walnuts, dates and cacao powder in the food processor. Process to a fine (sand like) crumble. Pat down in a spring form tort pan with the heal of your hand. Place in freezer.

Add filling ingredients to a high-speed blender and process until smooth and creamy. Pour over the crust and return to freezer to set.

*When ready to serve top with coconut whip cream and raspberries

Will keep for frozen for several weeks. Allow to soften outside the freezer (30 min) before serving.

*Many delicious alterations can be made to this basic recipe by adding things like: espresso powder, vanilla, pepper spice, etc…