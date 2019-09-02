Ingredients:
Crust:
1 1/2 cups raw walnuts
1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa or cacao powder
1 heaping (packed) cup pitted dates (soaked for 10 minutes in warm water and drained)
Filling:
12 ounces of silken tofu (dried)
1 3/4 cups dairy-free semisweet chocolate chips
1/2 cup light or full fat coconut milk (or another dairy-free milk)
Instructions:
- Make the crust by combining the walnuts, dates and cacao powder in the food processor. Process to a fine (sand like) crumble. Pat down in a spring form tort pan with the heal of your hand. Place in freezer.
- Add filling ingredients to a high-speed blender and process until smooth and creamy. Pour over the crust and return to freezer to set.
*When ready to serve top with coconut whip cream and raspberries
Will keep for frozen for several weeks. Allow to soften outside the freezer (30 min) before serving.
*Many delicious alterations can be made to this basic recipe by adding things like: espresso powder, vanilla, pepper spice, etc…