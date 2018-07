Brown Shuga Apple Cobbler

6 lbs apples

2 Tbsp.Cinnamon

1 tsp Nutmeg

1 cup of sugar

2.5 lbs of dry cake mix

1lb of butter

Layer ingredients in order of recipe. Do not mix.

Bake at 350 for approx 1 hour

Serve warm or cold. Add a scoop of ice cream for extra yum.

© 2018 KTVB