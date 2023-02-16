Boise couple matches Idaho Foodbank donations in honor of Larry Gebert

A Boise couple pledges to match all February donations to the Idaho Foodbank - all in honor of KTVB Meteorologist, "charity champion" and friend Larry Gebert.

BOISE, Idaho — As many of you know, KTVB's beloved, longtime morning meteorologist, "charity champion" and dear friend, Larry Gebert, unexpectedly passed away from a heart attack in the spring of 2022.

To honor Larry and his legacy, one his childhood friends from Montana, created the Ending Hunger Spring Challenge.

Dan and Kathy Boespflug, along with many friends have set out to help the community and neighbors across the state that are experiencing food insecurity.

In this effort, the Boespflug's have pledged to match every donation made to the Idaho Foodbank during the entire month of February, up to $25k.

The Idaho Foodbank hosted an Ending Hunger event Thursday at Chandler's to spread the word of the challenge to the community - where Larry's wife was in attendance.

Idaho Foodbank managers say that, with donations, they are able to provide four meals for every $1 donated.

The organization provides food for roughly 184k Idahoans every month.

You can donate by going to Idaho Foodbank Spring Challenge website.

Thank you to all who donate and volunteer at the foodbank.

