The Horseshoe Collective lands $200k donation for Bronco NIL opportunities

The Horseshoe Collective partners Boise State student-athletes with charitable causes to create profitable opportunities. Joe Russell donated $200,000 on Thursday.

BOISE, Idaho — The good news and success on the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) front continues to pour in for Boise State student-athletes. Since the NCAA's governing body opened the door for college athletes to profit off their own popularity, Bronco supporters have stepped up.

On Thursday, The Horseshoe Collective landed its biggest individual donation to date. The collective, which raises awareness for charitable donations for Bronco athletes, received a $200,000 gift from local businessman Joe Russell.

The Horseshoe Collective was originally launched in September 2022 to benefit the Broncos' football team. A month later, the collective added Boise State men's basketball to its NIL efforts.

As the world of college athletics evolves, The Horseshoe Collective is on a mission to pair Boise State student-athletes with local charitable causes and companies to use their NIL to earn compensation and impact the Treasure Valley community.

Former Boise State Associate Director of Athletics, Joe Nickell, runs the nonprofit's day-to-day operations and serves as executive director. The Horseshoe Collective has a 501 (c)(3) status, so donations and contributions are considered "charitable donations."

Thursday's $200,000 donation from Russell with go specifically towards supporting the Boise State football team.

“I’m incredibly proud of what The Horseshoe Collective is building … Having people like Joe [Russell] - who see what we’re about and are excited to support that mission - means a lot," Nickell told KTVB. "His donation will have a significant impact on our community, and the collective is sincerely appreciative.”

#BOOM💥#BoiseState’s Collective lands it’s biggest individual donation yet!



This will go specifically towards football. https://t.co/CgIBTGV3jy — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) February 16, 2023

The Boise Hawks Baseball Club on Wednesday announced a new partnership with Boise State University student-athletes for NIL opportunities throughout the 2023 season. Seven Bronco athletes will be compensated by the Hawks for appearances at games and will interact with fans for autographs, pictures and the ceremonial first pitch.

The baseball club connected with the seven Broncos through Boise State's award-winning NIL Exchange. During the inaugural NIL Awards, the Broncos took home the title of nation's Best Institutional NIL Program.

Nickell is considered "one of the architects" of the athletic department's well-known NIL program and is continuing the work with The Horseshoe Collective.

“Looking at how the landscape with college athletics has evolved, I felt like a donation in this area currently will have the greatest impact," Russell said.

To donate to The Horseshoe Collective and student-athletes with the Broncos' football and basketball teams, click here.