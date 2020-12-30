46 wild horses from Idaho herd up for adoption next week

The horses, which range in age from one to 23, were captured south of Glenns Ferry in August.

BOISE, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management is hosting an online adoption event for nearly four dozen wild horses captured near Glenns Ferry this summer.

The virtual adoption will run from Jan. 5 - Jan. 12, 2021. Anyone who wishes to adopt a horse must submit an application no later than Sunday.

The 46 horses up for adoption were gathered in August from the Saylor Creek Wild Horse Herd Management Area as part of the BLM's efforts to deal with overpopulation. Five mares and six studs were released back into the wild herd in November to bring it back to its target number of 50.

The horses available for adoption range from one to 23 years old. Potential adopters can view them here by selecting “Saylor Creek HMA” in the Animal Origin filter option.

“The horses selected for this adoption exhibit a nice range for size, color and ages,” said Jarbidge Wild Horse and Burro Specialist Katie Shewmaker.

The animals are being held at the Boise Wild Horse Corrals in Kuna, and are available for local pickup only. There is a $25 adoption fee required for each of the horses.

Qualified adopters who take in a wild horse or burro are eligible to receive up to $1,000 per animal through the Adoption Incentive Program.