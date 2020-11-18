BLM releasing 11 wild horses near Glenns Ferry

The five mares and six studs are set to be released into the Saylor Creek Wild Horse Herd Management Area.

GLENNS FERRY, Idaho — (Note: The video above shows an earlier release of wild horses in Owyhee County in 2019.)

The Bureau of Land Management will release nearly a dozen horses back into the wild on Wednesday.

The five mares and six studs are set to be released into the Saylor Creek Wild Horse Herd Management Area 15 miles south of Glenns Ferry.

The Jarbidge BLM field office captured 104 wild horses from that area earlier this year in a bid to control overpopulation on the rangeland. Wednesday's release will bring the herd numbers back to its management goal of 50 horses.

The female horses that will be released have been treated with a fertility control vaccine to keep them from producing offspring.