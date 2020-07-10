Bull elk freed after catching antlers in barbed wire fence

Biologists and conservation officers responded and sedated the elk before disentangling his antlers from the wire and piece of fence post.

BEAR LAKE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game was able to successfully free a bull elk that had gotten caught in a fence in southeastern Idaho recently.

The rescue happened near the town of Bloomington in Bear Lake County.

According to Fish and Game, the elk apparently was using a barbed wire fence post to rake his antlers when he became tangled in a portion of the fence.