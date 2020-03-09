Lots of dogs, puppies in Boise need forever homes

The Idaho Humane Society has lots of animals that are now up for adoption.

BOISE, Idaho — Check out all of these pups looking for their forever homes!

Our photo gallery features some of the new dogs on the adoption floor at Idaho Humane Society.

You can go to their Facebook page and click on each photo to learn more about each dog.

You can make a difference and give them a new leash on life!

Due to COVID, the Idaho Humane Society has a new hybrid adoption process. Monday thru Thursday, animals are available for adoption via an application process. Friday thru Sunday, you may visit animals at the IHS adoption center (masks are required). They are closed on major holidays like Labor Day.

The adoption center is located at 1300 S. Bird Street in Boise. Call (208) 342-3508 for more information.

Appointments only available by applying for specific animals on the IHS adoption portal. Learn more about the process on that page.

The adoption center is open to the public during the following hours:

Fridays-Saturdays: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

