The next Mahomes? Boise youngster certainly has the look

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has a doppelganger. He's 12 years old, and he lives right here in Boise, Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — This Sunday is Super Bowl LVII, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Each team puts 11 men on the field, but it's the quarterbacks who always get a lot of attention. On the Chiefs, that's Patrick Mahomes. For the Eagles, it's Jalen Hurts.

There's someone getting a lot of attention here in the Treasure Valley, too.

Kade Lawyer, a Boise 12-year-old, is an absolute doppelganger for Patrick Mahomes.

The resemblance is so uncanny, his nickname is Mini Mahomes.

At Hidden Springs Elementary, football fan and sixth grade teacher Amy Laney noticed something about Kade, but she couldn't pinpoint it.



"There's something about him that's very familiar," Laney said.



Then, she realized what it was.



"'Has anyone ever told you that you look like Patrick Mahomes?' He just blushed and said, 'yeah,'" Laney said.

"Pretty much everyone calls me mini Patrick Mahomes," Kade told us. "Mostly the hair, maybe the eyes."

When you look at this kid, it could actually be everything about him that resembles the famous NFL quarterback.

Kade says this all started a couple of years ago. His big brothers had a little something to do with it.

"My brothers told me to cut my hair like Patrick Mahomes, even though I had no idea who he was," Kade said with a laugh.

Things have changed since then. Now, Kade is one of Patrick Mahomes' biggest fans!

"He's like a magician, he makes amazing plays," Kade said.

Kade's dad says he certainly doesn't shy away from all the attention.

"Oh no! No he leans right into it! He loves it. He eats it up," said Kerry Lawyer, Kade's dad. "He wears his jersey all the time, he has the headband. It just took off, it took off. We can't go anywhere without people saying, hey you look just like Patrick Mahomes!"

Kade plays football, too. His favorite position? You guessed it, QB.

"He loves football, loves football, yeah." said Kerry, Kade's dad.

So, who's he rooting for this Sunday? His dad was quick to answer that for us.

"Umm who do you think?"

Kade has a message for his look-a-like, just in case the real Mahomes sees this story!

"I really want to meet you," said Kade. "That would be the greatest thing ever!"

Until then, he'll just have to deal with all this newfound fame.

"I get lots of people saying are you going to win the Super Bowl? People just come up to me randomly I don't even know them," Kade said.

For Kade's teacher, and his classmates, it's been a lot of fun to have the spotlight on Kade and Hidden Springs Elementary.

"It's kind of the highlight of my day, my week, my month. It's just nice to have something fun to share about our students," said teacher Amy Laney.

Mini Mahomes' dad tells us he plans to take Kade to a Chief's game for his birthday! Maybe he'll meet the real deal then. We'll keep you posted.

