Tickets for musical Hamilton at Morrison Center go on sale Thursday

BOISE, Idaho — The popular Broadway musical Hamilton is coming to Boise in December and single tickets go on sale to the public Thursday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. Performances will take place from Dec. 8 through Dec. 26, 2021.

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway in Boise announced that you can buy tickets online at Ticketmaster.com or MorrisonCenter.com.

There is a maximum purchase limit of 8 tickets per account for the show. Prices will range from $59 to $199 with a select number of premium seats available from $299 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the musical.



"It's tempting to get tickets any way you can," Seller noted. "There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Boise engagement should be made through Ticketmaster.com or MorrisonCenter.com."

Season ticket holders who renewed their subscription already had first access to Hamilton tickets before they go on sale to the general public.

Hamilton, a mega-popular musical with a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton.

"Broadway is back and we couldn't be more excited to have Idaho's premiere engagement of Hamilton coming to the Morrison Center and Boise State University! said Laura Kendall, Executive Director of the Velma V. Morrison Center for Performing Arts. "Broadway is not only an important cultural beacon in our community but a critical economic driver that supports local businesses and we can't wait to have Hamilton here this holiday season"

Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography, Hamilton has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.



The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

