Carole King to be inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

King grew up under the bright lights of New York, but she has spent decades of her life her in Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame revealed its 2021 inductees and it isn't very often that one of the has a strong Idaho tie.



But this year's list has one, and it’s a big one – Carole King.



The part-time Ketchum resident began her music career when she was just a teenager.



But by the 1970s she become a household name and earned enough money to buy a sprawling home in Los Angeles, an apartment in New York, and her place of escape and solitude at her ranch outside Stanley, Idaho.



Her music began when she was just a teenager, partnering with her boyfriend and eventual husband Gerry Goffin. And by the early 1970s, she had reached the top of charts around the world.



Her first solo album was recorded in 1970 but didn't get much traction. That would not the case the following year.



In 1971 she released "Tapestry," which included many of her most popular songs including "It's Too Late," "You've Got a Friend" and "I Feel the Earth Move."



The album surged to the top of charts and sold millions of copies worldwide. It still ranks among the top album sales in music history.



She won Grammy Awards that year for that album. Those songs that were the anthems of their time and are still popular today.



All three songs have over 64 million downloads on Spotify.



A few years later she moved to Idaho, buying a ranch outside Stanley, a site she made her primary residence.



Shortly after she got involved in politics, becoming actively involved with environmental organizations in support of wilderness preservation and politicians who campaign on those platforms.



The L.A. Times reported in 2015 that she put her Idaho ranch up for sale, asking for $9.9 million.



A 7,300 square-foot lodge is the centerpiece on a sprawling ranch at the base of the Sawtooth Mountains.



In the last 20 years she has made frequent trips to the valley, including an appearance with her friend James Taylor at Boise State University in 2016. And all of the performances at the Morrison Center two years ago for the Broadway show "Beautiful" about her life and career.



Now at the age of 79 she is back in the news, but this time it's for her successful musical career.



She is one of six being inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – making a diverse list that also included Tina Turner, the Go-Go's, Jay-Z, Todd Rundgren and the Foo Fighters.



It's the 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony taking place on October 30th at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.



It's also the second time she will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. King was inducted back in 1990 for her songwriting.\