No joke? Check out these ‘obscene’ real estate listings in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — Starting April 1, a new real estate company is hoping to capitalize on Idaho’s hot housing market, specifically in the Sun Valley area.

Let’s take a look at some of the fabulous listings that are sure to garner obscene offers from Californians and Washingtonians.

Like this gorgeous home on stilts. It promises to “elevate” your living. Thr cozy home is listed for a mere $1.7 million dollars. The house is a remodeler’s dream and even has under-house parking. Just think of the possibilities!

Or how about this rustic charmer cabin in the woods? ObsceneOffersOnline.com says this home is great because you can pull off a piece of the exterior if you need firewood.

“All I can tell you is you’d be a fool to not come down here and check out some of these properties, because the property market in Ketchum and other mountain towns around the country has really heated up over the last 6-8 months," said Nick Harman, ObsceneOffersOnly.com spokesperson. "And for people who want to leave California and the East Coast, Ketchum and Sun Valley offer a perfect mountain getaway."

All the homes listed on ObsceneOffersOnly.com are listed by Monet Grabber. You really would be a *fool* not to check them out.

So just how many offers has the company received from Californians and the like?

Kim Fields is using her extensive journalistic skills to dig deeper into this story. Catch her report Thursday night on the News at 10.

