Prehistoric theft: Fred and Barney stolen again in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — When Gina Wooley made cut-outs of the characters from the classic cartoon "The Flinstones" and set them under a lonely boulder along Highway 167, she hoped to make people smile while driving on the desolate highway. But for the second time in two years, someone decided to kidnap some of the Flinstones cast.

"I'm not sure why that is someone's just trying to be funny cause now I have to draw them all over again," she told The 208.

Wooley cut, colored and carried Fred and Wilma Flintstone, Barney and Betty Rubble, Pebbles and Bam-bam, Dino and even the Flinstones' car to under a rock overhang along the lonely road.

"I was hoping to make people smile when they come down, you know the kids look forward to it, too, I think," she said.

Wooley said she isn't mad about someone taking Fred and Barney, but would like the second set of cutouts back, with no questions asked.