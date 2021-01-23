Idaho Women's March, Boise March for Life to take place on Saturday

The marches, one virtual and one in-person, are set to take place on the weekend of the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

BOISE, Idaho — Two big events are taking place, one virtually and one in-person in Downtown Boise, on Saturday, Jan. 23: The annual Idaho Women's March, which focuses on young women leaders, and the Boise March for Life, which focuses on the idea that all life is sacred.

This will be the fourth year the Women's March has taken place. In a normal year, attendees would gather at the Statehouse. This year, however, it will be all virtual in compliance with COVID-19 safety precautions.

If you want to learn something and celebrate all women have to offer, tune in to the virtual event, according to 15-year-old Petra Hoffman, one of the organizers.

"I feel a little bit like we have to prove that we still have energy virtually," Hoffman said. "I feel like we hear a lot from anti-maskers and people who are kind of downing on our community that you can't have energy virtually or that we're losing something be being virtual. I think if we could all tune in and make this another historically amazing year for the Idaho Women's March, we kind of prove that COVID doesn't stop women."

The march will be streamed on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Like the Women's March, the March for Life will take place on Saturday, on the weekend of the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court case the legalized abortion in the United States.

The march and rally are in the belief that all life is sacred. Event organizers are opposed to abortion.

The event will be held in person, but participants are urged to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

The march will begin at the Gene Harris Bandshell at Julia Davis Park in Boise at 1 p.m. on Saturday and will continue to the steps of the Idaho Statehouse for the rally for life.

More information can be found on the Right to Life Idaho Facebook page.