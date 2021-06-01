Trump supporters rally in Boise and across the nation

Dozens of people have gathered in front of the Idaho Capitol building as Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

BOISE, Idaho — Dozens of people have gathered in front of the Idaho Capitol building this morning to show their support for President Donald Trump. The crowd has continued to get larger as it gets closer to noon.

This is one of many similar rallies across the nation as Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Thousands of people gathered across from the White House to show their support for President Trump and his baseless claims of election fraud.

The president addressed the rally just south of the White House.

Trump's remarks come just hours before members of the House and Senate gather at the U.S. Capitol to accept the vote of the Electoral College.

The pro-Trump rallies have local officials and law enforcement bracing for potential violent street clashes.

A message went out on the Idaho Liberty Dogs Facebook page urging all patriots to attend today's rally in Boise. People have already begun gathering at the state Capitol.

Idaho Liberty Dogs is a grassroots organization that supports law enforcement, constitutional rights and freedoms, and preserving Idaho's conservative values.

They are urging people to bring a flag and wave it in support of President Trump.

KTVB has a crew at the Capitol and we will update this story as we get more information about the rally.

Trump supporters rally in front of the Idaho Capitol 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5