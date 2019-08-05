Playhouses are on display at the Village at Meridian and will be raffled off this weekend with the proceeds going to help Habitat for Humanity. Habitat helps build simple, decant, affordable homes for families. The tickets are available until the drawing on Saturday afternoon. The tickets are $25 each for individual tickets, but you will get discounts for buying more. 3 tickets cost $50, 7 tickets for $100, 16 tickets for $200 and 25 tickets for $300 and that means a real cost of just $12 per ticket at that level. Tickets are available at the Village where you can see the playhouses.